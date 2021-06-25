12.3 million tourists are expected to arrive between June and September to Italy

Rome, June, 25, 2021 – The Demoskopika research company has recently announced that foreign tourist numbers in Italy will rise by 15.3% this summer, which would make it the second most popular destination for international tourists after Spain. The survey says that 12.3 million tourists are expected to arrive between June and September from France, Germany, the UK, Spain and the US.. The 25 million overnight stays recorded is a significant increase from last year’s figures and shows how more than half of people living abroad have already decided to go on holiday during this time period with 5% opting to vacation in Italy.



