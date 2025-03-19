A coastal city in western Italy has definitely solidified its position as one of the most important centers of the cruise industry.

In fact, the latest projections call for more than 1.7 tourists to head to the Port of Genoa to embark on a fantastic cruise adventure in 2025.

“For those who choose to depart from Genoa, the city offers a wide range of experiences to enjoy before boarding. From a visit to the Genoa Aquarium, one of the largest in Europe, to the discovery of the historic center with its characteristic ‘caruggi’, to the possibility of exploring nearby coastal towns such as Portofino and the Cinque Terre, the Ligurian capital is a perfect destination to enrich your travel experience,” wrote a local newspaper.

So, if you are planning to take a cruise that stops in, or leaves from, Genoa, be sure to add some extra time to check out the amazing city as well!

