If you act quick, you still have time to get in on an amazing beach adventure vacation to Sicily all for the price of a steamy cup of espresso.

According to Euronews, “Siculiana is offering a handful of lucky travellers an all-expenses paid escape - all they have to fork out for is Sicily’s €1 tourist tax. Accommodation, meals and guided tours for a two-night stay are all included in the offer, although holidaymakers have to make their own way to the town on the island’s west coast.”

The hitch? Well, it’s a contest and entries are due by March 15.

“Those interested in applying for the bargain break will have to submit an original video explaining their motives for wanting to participate. If you’ve never heard of Siculiana, this might be tricky. But the Siculiana Tourism Board lists a few ideas of things to say such as ‘we deserve a holiday’, ‘we love Sicily’, and ‘we want to eat Sicilian food’,” the article states.

The article adds that to apply, you must be over 18 and film your video as a pair. Make sure you include your relationship (e.g. friends, family, or spouses), ages, city of residence, and telephone and email contact details in your application.

More details on the contest are available here. Good luck!

