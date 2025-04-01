Getting ready to head to Italy for some fun in the sand and surf hitting the amazing beaches of the country? Before heading to enjoy the Amalfi Coast, be sure to check out the list of best beaches in the area.

According to Conde Nast Traveler Magazine, here are the top 10 best beaches on the picturesque Amalfi Coast.

Marina Grande, Positano

Fornillo Beach, Positano

Marina Grande, Amalfi

Marina Piccola, Capri

Marina Grande, Capri

La Fontelina, Capri

Gavitella Beach, Praiano

Vietri Beach

Maiori Beach

Fiordo di Furore

More details on the entire list are available here. Have fun enjoying a beach vacation getaway on the Amalfi Coast.

