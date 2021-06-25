Italy Travel News - the newsletter for travelers and travel agents planning trips to Italy

Welcome to Italy Travel News by me, Celia Abernethy. Italy Travel News is an off-spin of my blog MilanoStyle.com - the blog about Italy, Travel & Style.

With all the rules and regulations regarding travel during the Covid pandemic, I realized there was need for travelers and travel agents to stay up to date on news that will effect their travel plans in Italy.

Air transportation and railway strikes, major road works, new Covid rules and regulations are just some of the themes I address.

As news stories cross my desktop, I summarize them in English and pass them on to you through the newsletter. With a subscription you get updates first, before they are syndicated on other websites.

Think of me as your local assistant, keeping you apprised of what’s happening in Italy.

If you would like information about syndicating my content, please contact me.

This newsletter is managed on the Substack.com platform.

Photo Positano by Stefanie Costa Wikimedia