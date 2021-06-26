Covid-tested Flights no longer necessary for US Citizens to enter Italy

Travelers from the USA may enter Italy for leisure, without having to quarantine. As of June 21, 2021 it is no longer necessary that US citizens arrive with one of the COVID-tested international flights between the United States and Italy.

However, to enter, US citizens must prove that they have recovered from Covid-19, have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to traveling or tested within 48 hours. A ‘white card’ bearing the CDC logo available at your vacation center or doctor demonstrating proof of vaccination or a recent negative test is acceptable.

Authorities have announced entrance into Italy without quarantine is permitted with:

1) anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, including the completion (at least 14 days) of the prescribed cycle of one of the vaccinations recognized by the EMA. Those vaccinated in the U.S.A. can prove this via the "white card" bearing a CDC logo;



OR

2) recovery from COVID-19 (with a medical certificate outlining any necessary information);

OR

3) negative rapid antigenic or molecular PCR test carried out within 48 hours of departure (proved via certification from the laboratory that performed the test-home tests are not recognized).

entry from the U.S. via these Certificates exempt travelers from fiduciary isolation (so called "quarantine") upon arrival in Italy.

All travelers must fill out an EU digital Passenger locator form before boarding. Failure to fill out the locator form may result in delays upon arrival.



Access the EU passenger locator form

Link: https://app.euplf.eu/#/



Access the Italy Embassy page with latest updates

Link: https://ambwashingtondc.esteri.it/ambasciata_washington/en/sala-stampa/dall_ambasciata/ingressi-in-italia-dagli-usa-e.html

EU Safe List

The European Commission advises EU member states on which protocols to adopt for travel. EU members states have no obligation to follow these advisories, but a as general rule, they are respected.

The European Commission keeps a list of countries which it considers “safe” for EU Member States to gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders.

Entry for residents of the following countries :

Albania

Australia

Israel

Japan

Lebanon

New Zealand

Republic of North Macedonia

Rwanda

Serbia

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

United States of America

China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity

Access the European Commission white list:

https://ec.europa.eu/info/live-work-travel-eu/coronavirus-response/travel-during-coronavirus-pandemic_en

Delta, Alitalia and American are some of airlines still operating USA-Italy Covid-tested flights.

