Delta variant forces some Italian regions to implement local preventive measures and consider new regulations
Of which Sicily, Sardinia, Campania, Lazio, and Veneto
The Italian government has national guidelines on Covid-19 protocols, but regions have the authority to impose and implement local regulations. Right now, all regions are considered “white zones,” meaning low-risk areas. Businesses are open but wearing a mask indoors and in crowded public areas is required. Recent reports of increased cases of the Covi…