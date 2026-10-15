For years, I have been reading that the Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol area had some of the best quality of life in Italy. However, I never realized it until I experienced the area in person.

There’s something about the mountain air in Trento that makes it just a wonderful place to visit, and potentially call home, in Italy. Famous for the Council of Trent in history, the core Roman Catholic response to the Protestant Reformation to clarify Church doctrine and address internal corruption, it is an amazing city that’s full of history.

From the castle pcitured above to the statue of Dante below, which is one of the first things you see after exiting the train station, Trento is full of all kinds of winding streets, Rennaissance history and mountains to love. I have it admit, this is a town that I really felt at home in.

Yes, Trento has tourists, but they did not feel as overwhelming in other overtouristed areas. It could be because I visited during the shoulder season, but it seemed a little less hectic than a Venice or Florence.

Another thing I loved about Trento was the affordability. Compared to Venice, prices for outdoor dining, including great authentic apple strudel, was easy on the budget. This could be because it is a college town, where the students outnumbered the tourists the days I visited.

While not exactly a day trip from most of northern Italy, paired with nearby Bolzano, Trento is definitely an enjoyable weekend getaway. Be aware that due to its position in the mountains, Trento does tend to get more cold wintery weather than nearby Verona.

However, if you get an opportunity to head towards the Dolomites from Verona and visit Trento, don’t be surprised if you don’t want to go home.