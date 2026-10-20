South Tyrol is as close as Italian visitors can get to Austria without actually leaving the Bel Paese. On the train line between Verona, Trento and Innsbruck, Austria, Bolzano feels like all three mashed-up into one city.

Walking around Bolzano, you hear the feel of the Austrian-German influence in the area which contributes to it being a dual-language region, along with Italian, in Northern Italy.

The centerpoint of Bolzano is Piazza Walther, pictured above. Piazza Walther is full of sit-down restaurants and coffee shops. We stopped in the Loacker Cafe for coffee, apple strudel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream and to take in the piazza people watching. The Bolzano-style apple strudel was good, but the traditional German or even Austrian style is still the best.

We wandered the streets, enjoying a flower market and some of the local shopping, but other than that, Bolzano was underwhelming to me compared to nearby Trento. Trento is a bit more historic and old as opposed to the more Austrian style Bolzano.

One thing we did miss on our trip, and I realized it afterwards, was meeting Bolzano’s best known resident, Ötzi the Iceman. Ötzi the Iceman is a famous 5,300-year-old Copper Age natural mummy housed at the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in Bolzano. Next time visiting town I will definitely need to stop by and say hello.

Bolzano is a good place to spend an afternoon when in Trentino or South Tyrol. For us, it was the only town in the area with a hotel connected to the chain we collect points for. So, other than a base for me, Bolzano was overshadowed by its neighbor to the south, Trento.