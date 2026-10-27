I knew when I was in for an adventure when I got off the train on a Saturday afternoon at a closed up and unstaffed train station in Este. Was the town I arrived in really considered a tourist attraction like I heard from several people? Well, first impressions can thankfully be deceiving.

As soon as you leave the train station, and head towards the city center, the next impression tourists have is a large Komatsu construction equipment factory. I was impressed to see that the obviously large employer in Este is actually investing in protecting the history of the area by renovating an old nearby manufacturing building.

I proceeded into the Este city center and amazingly found nearly every store, including the local Coop grocery store, closed. I guess even on the weekend, Este honors the noon time break.

I continued my walk past several buildings in the need of some historic preservation work including a stunning clock tower near several cafes. With a little repair, the tower, which appears to have been part of the original city walls, could have been a stunning tourist attraction. But today, nobody.

I continued on my walk to the main piazza and caught a glimpse of the amazing Castello Carrarese, which dates back between the 11th and 13th century. The grounds surrounding the castle are beautiful (see picture at top) and there is a restaurant to grab a quick meal. The castle itself I found amazingly, well, closed.

I did not see many tourists in Este on my mid-morning Saturday and maybe that was just how the locals want it. But, it could be much more with a little bit of preservation and promotion.

Este is a day trip train ride from both Verona and Venice near Padua. It is well paired with a visit to nearby Monselice (stories about the town available on this website).

On my visit, Este was an off the beaten path tourist destination that could have been much more. But what I did see was rewarding behind an initial veil of deception.