At first glance, the shell attached to the hiker’s staff reminded me of the popular Camino de Santiago route across Portugal and Spain. But, this was Northeast Italy, many miles away from the popular pilgrimage route, now tourist bucket list hiking adventure. However, I was able to find the connection in Monselice.

While most travelers that have heard of Monselice in the Veneto Region of Italy associate it with the amazing human chess board in the main town square, it is less known as the transition from stage 15 to 16 on the Via Romea Germanica. The shell is actually a standard marker of many pilgrimage routes, including the Camino de Santiago.

The 1,050 kilometer Via Romea Germanica traces the 1236 pilgrimage diary of the Benedictine Abbot Albert of Stade, who documented the “Melior Way” (best route) from Northern Europe to Rome. It criss-crosses Germany, Austria and Italy as it winds its way south to Rome in the middle of the Italian boot. Not as well known as its Camino de Santiago cousin, it also is less crowded as it winds its way across the three countries.

There are a total of 94 stages across the pilgrimage route, more than 40 of which are in Italy itself. Monselice is the transition between stages 15 and 16 on the route.

Spring and Autumn are the best times to travel the route, even if only focusing on one of the three Via Romea Germanica countries. Unlike the Camino de Santiago, it seems like many of the travelers along the route were not hikers, but instead bicyclists. The route in front of the mural I photographed was well paved and looked more like a bike path than a hiking route.

Monselice itself was a surprise to me with plenty of places to explore. It packs a lot of punch in a very small town. It is an easy hidden Italy day trip via low priced regionale train from both Venice and Verona, without all of the crowds. In fact, I only saw a handful of tourists exploring the area on a cool Saturday morning.

There will be more to come on the amazing tourist destinations in the small town in upcoming Italy Travel News stories. Be sure to subscribe!