About 900 years ago, things were not so friendly between the towns of Padova (Padua) and Treviso in Veneto. No, it had nothing to do with football, also known as soccer in the United States, the two were actually battling for dominance in the region.

The result was a border town with a wall to keep the two sides at bay. That wall still exists today in Castelfranco Veneto and it makes for a fun half-day trip from most major cities in the northeast Veneto region of Italy.

I stopped in Castelfranco Veneto on the way to Bassano del Grappa. It was an easy 45 minute ride on a regionale train from Venice Santa Lucia train station for the whopping round trip price of under 12€ (about $14). Investigating the city in advance using GoogleAI, it recommended about an hour or two was good for checking out the city center and it was more than enough time.

I headed straight out of the train station and right towards the Medieval town wall, which is impossible to miss. I entered to find a strange sight of men in tights juggling and vendors of chain mail and swords. Aha, I must have chosen the Medieval fair days for a timely visit to the small town.

I walked through the vendors to the other side of the city and made a right towards the more modern and commercial part of the city. Walking along the moat in front of the walls, and greeting the ducks, I made another right at the top and found plenty of coffee and pastry shops to fullfill my morning cravings. One soy Americano later with a cornetto and I was ready to head back towards the train station.

Right across from the coffee shop, I noticed a large statue at the corner inviting me to discover more about the history of the city. It was famed Venitian painter Giorgione who was born in Castelfranco Veneto and made his mark with the use of colors, like like one of my favorite colorful Venetian painters. Titian.

Turning the corner and heading towards the train station, I found the main city gate and clock tower. This was similar to others in the general Veneto region proudly displaying the winged lion of St. Mark, the symbol of the former Venetian empire.

After snapping a couple of photos of the entry and viewing the interesting statue at the right of the gate, which I think represents the emigration from the town, I continued on my way to the train station to complete the quick loop exploration of Castelfranco Veneto.

If you have a couple of extra hours in your itinerary or only have a half-day to explore an interesting city in the Veneto, Castelfranco Veneto is a good match. Take your time, enjoy the walls, explore without the masses of tourists of other cities in the region. It was a nice escape for a couple of hours at a very affordable transportation cost. Giorgione would have been proud.