Flash floods have ravaged Tuscany and the Po Valley in Italy putting tourists visiting Italy in danger as the region issued a red alert for the weather.

According to La Nazione, “There is a red alert for the entire river basin, between the provinces of Florence and Pisa up to Livorno, at the Scolmatore canal, which will receive part of the river's flood as it flows into the Pisan coast.”

“A situation monitored minute by minute by the authorities, with the vast hydraulic system of expansion tanks and pumps to attenuate the flow and avoid the risk of flooding. Around 4 pm there was the opening of the floodgates of the Scolmatore, the canal that in the province of Pisa contributes to the reduction of the flow of the river,” the newspaper added.

“In Pisa, flood barriers have been installed along the Lungarni to contain any possible flooding . In Florence, many activities are suspended: not only schools, which will remain closed on Saturday 15, but also parks, cemeteries, and even the Duomo of Florence remain closed to the public until the end of the emergency,” concluded the article.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages available from the flooding.

