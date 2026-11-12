More than 1,300 collectible items, valued at more than €1 million, were recently seized at the Florence airport in Tuscany, being illegally trafficked into the popular tourist destination.

Staff from the Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM) and the Guardia di Finanza (Financial Police) were tipped off to the operation involving highly valuable collectibles, smuggled into Italy by evading customs controls, and therefore taxes, intended for display and eventual sale at Lucca Comics & Games.

According to an official statement about the seizure, the items were not ordinary goods, but rather authentic pieces of global collectibles: valuable canvases, paintings, original plates, and rare collectible volumes, embellished with the signatures of the greatest and most influential comic book artists from leading international publishing houses.

Official news reports say the suspect paid a total amount of €152,645 including a fine for avoiding the official declaration of the items at customs.