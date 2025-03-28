Summer is right around the corner and travel planning for the peak travel season is already underway.

Just in time, Conde Nast Traveler published a list of the best beaches in Italy according to local experts. Here are three that made the list with details direct from the article:

Cala Goloritzé, Sardinia - Created by a landslide in 1962, Cala Goloritzé is located at the base of a ravine on Sardinia’s eastern coast. It’s tiny but no less beautiful with its limestone cliffs, soft ivory sand, and access to the striking blue-green waters of the Gulf of Orosei. In fact, it’s so special that it was anointed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995, and is best known for a two incredible rock formations: a towering spire and a natural stone arch.

Punta Prosciutto, Puglia - At the end of this gorgeous beach with crystalline water and fine sand stands a cliff formation that, if you squint enough, does kind of look like a ham—allegedly giving this spiaggia its moniker. Located right on the heel of boot-shaped Italy, Punta Prosciutto is about an hour’s drive from the two biggest settlements in the area: Lecce, with its beautiful Baroque buildings, and Brindisi, with its rich history of Adriatic trade.

Atrani, Campania - Located along the Amalfi Coast, small picturesque Atrani is reminiscent of Italy's most famous coastal hot spots (think Positano, Capri, and so on)—just much less crowded. Aside from its beautiful churches, lively piazzas, and colorful cliffside perch in the province of Salerno, Atrani has a pale-sand beach flush against the Tyrrhenian Sea.

You can check out the entire list of beaches that made the list and start your summer dreaming here.

