Here Are The Italy Villages That Just Made The National Most Beautiful List
According to I Borghi più belli d’Italia (The most beautiful villages in Italy) Organization
Tourists from all over the world visit Italy for its quiant villages that are easily suitable for Instagram memories.
Every year, I Borghi più belli d’Italia (The most beautiful villages in Italy) organization hunts down new additions to the list and the honorees for 2025 are now out. Here they are:
Rassa, Piedmont (pictured above)
Bagolino, Lombardy
Bertinoro, Emilia-Romagna
Mulazzo, Tuscany
Ripatransone, Marche
Scheggino, Umbria
Capranica Prenestina, Lazio
Introdacqua, Abruzzo
Forza D’Agrò, Sicily
Gravina in Puglia, Puglia
According to Wanderlust Magazine, Gravita is actually too big for the list, but still made the cut.
Be sure to add these to your Instagram bucket list for your next visit to Italy.