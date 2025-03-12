Tourists from all over the world visit Italy for its quiant villages that are easily suitable for Instagram memories.

Every year, I Borghi più belli d’Italia (The most beautiful villages in Italy) organization hunts down new additions to the list and the honorees for 2025 are now out. Here they are:

Rassa, Piedmont (pictured above) Bagolino, Lombardy Bertinoro, Emilia-Romagna Mulazzo, Tuscany Ripatransone, Marche Scheggino, Umbria Capranica Prenestina, Lazio Introdacqua, Abruzzo Forza D’Agrò, Sicily Gravina in Puglia, Puglia

According to Wanderlust Magazine, Gravita is actually too big for the list, but still made the cut.

Be sure to add these to your Instagram bucket list for your next visit to Italy.

