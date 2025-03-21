The editors at Travel + Leisure Magazine has once again added Italy to its list of 24 life changing bucket list travel destinations.

They even offered a recommended itinerary for travelers heading to the popular travel destination.

“Deciding between the historic cities of Rome, Venice, Naples, and Florence for the top destination to visit in Italy feels impossible, so the entire country deserves a spot on your list. Start in the Eternal City and head north through the rolling hills of Tuscany to visit Florence, followed by Milan or Venice, or go south to the beaches of the beautiful Amalfi Coast and Sicily,” the editors wrote.

Not exactly the trip I would recommend. I find it easier going all one direction - north to south or south to north. Normally north to south is easiest because most of the major international airports, with the exception of Rome, are all located in the north.

I would start in Venice and work my way west and south. Milan is a good alternative choice for international flight access.

