Back in high school, my classmate Todd Williamson always called paintings by the Early Netherlandish painter Hieronymus Bosch “trippy”. This coming from someone we called “elf” who was always wearing Led Zeppelin t-shirts in the late 1980s.

I admit, there is a fascinating quality to the paintings, almost disturbing in theme. While I have never seen The Garden of Eartly Delights in person, I have seen pictures and found Bosch’s paintings curiously interesting.

That’s why I was completely amazed, and decided to dedicate and entire one of my stories, to stumbling upon a painting of his style in Venice. Yes, that Venice. The Renaissance one. When I saw it, I could not believe my eyes.

Of all places, it was in the Doge’s Palace on Piazza San Marco in Venice. A popular tourist attraction. It was at the tail end of the first part of the tour, before the armory section which I quickly skipped, in a side room and not even mounted on the wall. A curious find where I never expected it.

According to the museum, the painting is actually attributed to a follower of Bosch and “depicts an apocalyptic vision, generally identified as a depiction of hell. The theme was very dear to the followers and imitators of Hieronymus Bosch, a highly renowned Dutch painter active between the end of the fifteenth century and the beginning of the sixteenth century.”

Well, it may not be an original (the jury is actually still out on that one), but it was an amazing find in an unlikely place in Venice.