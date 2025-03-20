It is Italy’s luxury island that attracts millions of travelers each and every year. Despite this popularity, its also the one that is mispronounced as many times as well.

Just for clarification, it’s pronounced as KAH-pree in the proper local Italian dialect. Not, cup-PREE.

Welcome to the luxury island of Capri. The other mistake most travelers do when visiting the popular island off the coast of Naples is make in a day trip.

According to Travel + Leisure, to really experience Capri right, it should be a multi-day excursion.

“Like Venice, this glittering island in the Bay of Naples is one of the country's most popular destinations. And its proximity to the mainland lends itself to ‘hit it and quit it’ day-tripping,” wrote Elizabeth Heath in Travel + Leisure Magazine. “While a day may allow you to snap some photos of Capri’s ample beauty, it’s not enough time to discover this island’s special charm, character, and history.”

She outlines her Top 5 Can’t Miss in the article:

Swoon under the moon

Get on (and in) the water

Spend an afternoon by the pool

Sip a post-dinner limoncello

Take home some timeless island fashions

That’s just five quick reasons why the island of Capri is much more than a day trip boat excursion!

