The departure of Italy-based ITA Airways from the Sky Team alliance is now complete and the transition to the Star Alliance is now underway. It is expected to be completed early next year.

The change in alliance partners was due to the fact that the airline is now part of the Lufthansa group after being purchased earlier this year.

The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of ITA Airways Joerg Eberhart said in a news release, “We are excited to join the Star Alliance network and to bring the excellence of Made in Italy into the alliance, further enhancing its global reach. This is a significant milestone in ITA Airways’ growth, and we look forward to offering our customers the future privileges of the world’s largest airline network.”

“In early 2026, ITA Airways is expected to officially join the Star Alliance network as a full member. The decision by our Chief Executive Board underscores the strong confidence our members have in ITA Airways. As a gateway for Italy, its addition strengthens our global network, offering seamless and connected journeys to more travellers worldwide.” added Star Alliance Chief Executive Officer Theo Panagiotoulias.

