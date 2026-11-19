The Italian Republic has made it its mission for this year to connect those with heritage in Italy with their roots back in the old country.

According to the latest population estimates more than 80 million people around the world have some sort of family connection to Italy. Amazingly, this number exceeds the number of Italians who actually live in the country, or about 60 million.

With this initiative in focus, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has launched a new Italea travel website offering some information, along with special deals and rates, to make it more enjoyable for those abroad to discover their family roots.

The Italea Program

According to the Italea website, “the name Italea derives from “talea”, a practice by which a plant is allowed to propagate. By cutting a part of it and replanting it, it can be given new life, making new roots grow just as happens with migrations. This program represents gratitude to the ‘mother plant’ for its flowering in the world.

The idea behind the program, and the new card, is to make the journey for those with Italian heritage more affordable to rediscover their family roots.

Connecting With Roots

To start, the website has a roots section where tourists can plug in the name of their ancestral municipality, or comune in Italian. With more than 7,900 comuni across 20 regions in Italy, the search engine on the Italea website is a great way to start.

In some cases, the name of the ancestral comune may have changed over time, or maybe it is unknown. There are resources available on the roots page to research comune name changes or even to connect to genealogists who can help with the research.

There are also some common questions and answers on the roots page to help tourists discover their Italian roots.

Planning For Travel

Knowing the region and comune connected to their family heritage, it’s time for travelers to set sights for a vacation in Italy to experience their history.

The experiences tab has opportunities for travelers to discover their heritage, experience their traditions and learn more about their history.

The Italea website has a wide selection of museums, monuments, archaeological sites, trails and historic routes to explore. Travelers can easily use the details on the website to build an itinerary for their dream roots vacation getaway.

It is fully searchable by region or comune and includes plenty of details, travel information and pictures to explore.

For tourists looking to travel and enjoy special events in their family region or comune, those details are also available to help travelers plan their special roots journey to Italy.

Expert Planned Trips

It may be a little overwhelming trying to plan a dream family roots trip abroad to Italy. That’s why the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has also gathered some local experts in each region under the itineraries tab to help plan events, activities, tours and itineraries for tourists.

Travelers planning their trip can input their region, comune if known, desired activities, other cities of interest and prospective dates into a form to receive a personalized itinerary via email without any obligation.

It can provide visitors with some sense of travel options, places to explore and convenient hotels and airfare to book. It’s like having your own roots vacation planner in Italy giving recommendation to make the journey just a little bit easier and more convenient.

The Italea Discount Card

Last, but certainly not least, on the website is a convenient travel discount card which allows Italian roots travelers discounts on accommodations, activities, tours, expert assistance and other travel providers that are part of the Italea network.

Discounts vary by region, type of service and region, but all are offering some type of assistance to help Italians around the world to make the journey and reconnect with their family roots and heritage in Italy.

All that is needed for the discount card is an email address and the card is provided by download for travelers to use with their smartphone. There is also a searchable database of providers and deals available on Italea website.

Visitors that use the Italea card and make the journey to Italy to explore their family roots can also earn special Italee points. The website doesn’t provide details on what the points will count for, but instead encourages tourists to stay tuned as they are “preparing pleasant surprises” for those most rooted to Italy.

Italea is the official travel promotion program of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation within the PNRR project and is funded by NextGenerationEU.