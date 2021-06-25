Italy: 24 Hour Air Transportation Strike July 6th

Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz

Rome, June 25, 2021 – A 24 hour general strike has been called by Unions representing Italy’s air-transport workers on July 6, 2021. Worker unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo have called the strike to support the protest of workers of airlines badly effected by the crisis caused by COVID-19, including Alitalia, Air Italy, Ernest, Blue Panorama, Air Dolomiti, Norwegian. The demands for a permanent inter-ministerial forum, the need to refinance an air transport fund and overtime compensation are just some of their requests.



Other Strikes planned for July 2021

Date format: dd/mm/yyyy

08/07/2021 24 hours Local public transport, Novi Ligure

09/07/201 8hours: from 9:01 to 16:59 Railway strike, Bari- Lecce

10/07/2021 4 hours: from to 9:00 to 13:00 Local public transport, Romagna Basin of Rimini

11/07/2021 23 hours: from 03.00 on 11/07 to 02:00 on 12/07 Regional Railway Trenord Lombardy