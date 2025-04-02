Ah, beach vacation dreaming in Italy is now in full season. The hotels and flights are filling up to some of the best locations in the country.

According to the experts at Conde Nast Traveler Magazine, these are a partial list of some of the best coastal destinations to head to for a summer vacation escape to Italy.

Ravello, Campania

Cefalù, Sicily

Portoferraio, Elba Island, Tuscany

Portofino, Liguria

Sperlonga, Lazio

Positano, Campania

Otranto, Puglia

Aci Trezza, Sicily

Forio, Ischia

Praiano, Campania

Polignano a Mare, Apulia

I have not visited all of these locations, but my personal favorite so far is Cefalù on the island of Sicily. It’s a mix of beach town with some very old historic sites and a walkway through the hill town that feels a little like Tuscany. If you have not been there, you must check it out. The closest airport is Palermo.

