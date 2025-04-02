Italy Experts Share The Most Beautiful Coastal Towns In The Country
It's time to book the perfect summer getaway to these travel hotspots
Ah, beach vacation dreaming in Italy is now in full season. The hotels and flights are filling up to some of the best locations in the country.
According to the experts at Conde Nast Traveler Magazine, these are a partial list of some of the best coastal destinations to head to for a summer vacation escape to Italy.
Thanks for reading Italy Travel News! Subscribe for FREE to receive new posts via email and support my work. Grazie!
Ravello, Campania
Cefalù, Sicily
Portoferraio, Elba Island, Tuscany
Portofino, Liguria
Sperlonga, Lazio
Positano, Campania
Otranto, Puglia
Aci Trezza, Sicily
Forio, Ischia
Praiano, Campania
Polignano a Mare, Apulia
I have not visited all of these locations, but my personal favorite so far is Cefalù on the island of Sicily. It’s a mix of beach town with some very old historic sites and a walkway through the hill town that feels a little like Tuscany. If you have not been there, you must check it out. The closest airport is Palermo.