Italy: Mandatory Green Pass & Extended State of Emergency

After careful deliberation, and much debate, the Italian government has decided to make the “green pass” (digital proof of recovery, vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test) mandatory to enter some public venues and events.

The new rules were announced by the Presidenza del Consiglio dei Ministri (Presidency of the Council of Ministers) yesterday evening.

From August 6, 2021 anyone over the age of 12 years old will be asked to show a “green pass” to enter :

All indoor eateries with tables; restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs etc.

Shows open to the public, sporting events and competitions

Spas, Swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, wellness centers, hotel pools, (and limited to indoor activities)

Team sports

Festivals and fairs, conferences and congresses

theme parks and amusement parks

cinemas and theatres

Museums, cultural centers, social and recreational centers, (limited to indoor activities) but with an exception to educational centers for children, summer centers and related catering activities

Gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos;

Public competitions

Discos and dancehalls were excluded from consideration and will remain closed. The government has also agreed on creating a “disco recovery fund” to aid these businesses.

Wearing a mask in crowded public areas and indoors (except while eating) will still be required. Establishments will be required to keep seating, tables and distance between customers, and habits such as hand sanitizing and social distancing practices are frequently endorsed.

The first dose is enough in white zones

In “white zone” regions, meaning regions that have been declared low risk areas, a green pass can be issued with one dose of the vaccine and is valid for 9 months.

Outdoor events being held in “white zone” regions are to be limited to 50% capacity, whereas events being held indoors are to be limited to 25% capacity.

Some regions with higher Covid-19 cases will be designated “yellow zones” and will have further limits and restrictions.

In a “yellow zone”, venue capacity may not exceed 50% of the maximum authorized and the maximum number of spectators cannot in any case exceed 2,500 for outdoor shows and 1,000 for indoor shows, for each single space. All protocols and compliance with the guidelines must be adopted.

Fines

Establishments and venues will be held responsible for requesting the green pass upon entry. Fines from 400 to 1000 euros and closure for up to 10 days can be issued to any establishment violating protocols. Customers can also be fined.

National state of emergency extended until December 31, 2021

In addition to the new regulations regarding use of the green pass, the Council of Ministers, endorsed by President Mario Draghi and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, have extended the national state of emergency to 31 December 2021 and decided on new criteria for the "coloring" of the Regions.

Regions in Italy are color coded

White – low risk areas, no restrictions, wearing a mask is mandatory in indoor public places

Yellow – moderate risk areas with some restrictions

Orange – medium to high risk areas with restrictions

Red – high risk areas with restrictions

Italian regions remain white (for now)

Although the European commission has declared the regions of Veneto, Lazio, Sardinia and Sicily as “yellow zones”, Italian regional law has not changed. According to the Ministry of Health all regions in Italy are “white zones”.

New parameters have been imposed to monitor regions. A region will be demoted if weekly statistics show increases in positive cases and increased numbers of intensive care occupancy. Health Minister Roberto Speranza explained that rather than use the RT as an indicator, the hospitalization rate will be considered as the prevailing parameter for the change of an area.

Green Pass and Travel

A “green pass” is already required for entering any EU member state and in Italy for travel between regions of different color tiers for tourism, for example passing from a White zone to a Yellow zone.

How to get a green pass

The Eu green pass (a digital QR code with your id and details) is issued when:

a vaccine has been completed and is valid for 6 months,

a doctor can declare you have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 6 months or

a test has been administered within the last 48 hours.

In Italy, once you have completed a vaccine, or have a negative result on a test, the vaccination/testing center will issue the certificate with a QR code. Save this QR code for your travels.

You can download your green pass QR code in 4 ways:

1) through the Italian government public services app Immuni

2) through the Italian government public services app IO

3) go directly to https://www.dgc.gov.it and login with your health card number or SPID.

4) Pharmacies or your doctor can also access and issue a green pass

For US citizens traveling to Italy

If you were vaccinated in the U.S.A. and can prove this via the ‘white card’ bearing a CDC logo available from the CDC app V-Safe, at the vaccination center or your doctor.

To travel to Italy you must have documents presenting proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test result.

The US Embassy in Italy frequently updates Covid-19 traveler alerts: it.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/

US citizens are encouraged to join STEP- Smart Traveler Enrolment Program, a free service to allow U.S. citizens and nationals traveling and living abroad to enroll their trip with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate to receive alerts and notifications while abroad. Join here: step.state.gov

The Italian Embassy in Washington D.C. posts updates about Travel to Italy on their website frequently. Click here to see travel updates for Italy: ambwashingtondc.esteri.it/…/ingressi-in-italia-dagli-usa-e.html

For travelers from other nations traveling to Italy

For entry to Italy from other countries, the Italian Foreign Ministry has created a quick and easy to use interactive questionnaire. Complete the questionnaire and it will tell you what documents and protocols you will need to follow.

PLF - Passenger locator form

All travelers of all nationalities must fill out an EU digital Passenger locator form before boarding and entering Italy. Failure to fill out the locator form may result in delays upon arrival. Click here for the EU passenger locator form for Italy: https://app.euplf.eu/#/

Regions are monitored weekly and reports are usually announced by the Ministry of Health on Thursday evenings.

You may also be interested in:

Delta variant forces some Italian regions to implement local preventive measures and consider new regulations