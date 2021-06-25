Italy: Masks off from June 28th

Celia Abernethy
Rome, June 25, 2021 – From Monday June 28, 2021 wearing a mask or protective covering will no longer be obligatory in open air and outdoor areas. Wearing a mask indoors, on public transportation and at public gatherings will still be required.

