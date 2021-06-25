Italy: Masks off from June 28th

Rome, June 25, 2021 – From Monday June 28, 2021 wearing a mask or protective covering will no longer be obligatory in open air and outdoor areas. Wearing a mask indoors, on public transportation and at public gatherings will still be required.
Rome, June 25, 2021 – From Monday June 28, 2021 wearing a mask or protective covering will no longer be obligatory in open air and outdoor areas. Wearing a mask indoors, on public transportation and at public gatherings will still be required.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.