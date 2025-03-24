OK, twist my arm. €100,000 for moving to this beautiful and highly scenic region of northern Italy that is more Austria or Switzerland than Italy. Where do I sign up?

According to CNN, “the northern Italian region known as Trentino, or officially the Autonomous Province of Trento, will pay residents of Italy or Italians living abroad to renovate one of the many abandoned houses in the region where the Dolomites meet the Alps. The grant consists of €80,000 (about $87,000) towards the renovation and €20,000 (about $22,000) towards the cost of the purchase of the property.”

But, don’t move so fast.

“Anyone who signs up to the deal has to live there for 10 years or rent the property out for that length of time, or risk having to pay back the grant,” wrote CNN.

The region is well known for its beautiful ski slopes and spring hiking mountains and valleys. A nearby region actually will be hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics!

“The goal is to revitalize local communities and promote territorial cohesion,” said Trento President Maurizio Fugatti at a kick off event launching the campaign.

“The restrictions include a cap of €200,000 (about $217,000) on renovations, or €120,000 (about $130,000) out of pocket by the new owner, making it impossible for someone to come in and build a massive villa that is not in keeping with the local village,” CNN wrote in their story.

Share