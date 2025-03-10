Some of the major attractions in Florence have decided to change ticket vendors and the chaos from the resulting fight over the switchover has left visiting tourists in chaos.

According to The Art Newspaper, “a bitter battle over museum ticketing services in Florence has sparked protests and legal challenges, with unions accusing Italy’s culture ministry of prioritising profits over jobs. Amid ongoing strikes and political outcry, an Italian court has upheld a decision to entrust ticketing at some of the city’s most visited museums, including the Gallerie degli Uffizi and the Galleria dell’Accademia, to a new provider.”

The incumbent provider Opera Laboratori Fiorentini lost a public contract in May 2023 to rival Coop-Culture. Coop-Culture is well known for providing tickets at the Valley of the Temples in Sicily, among other sites. They were ready to ink a five-year deal at €121,000 per year before the skirmish broke out. A further appeal by a third company, Vivaticket, is still pending,

The whole deal is expected to arrive on the doorsteps of the highest court in Italy. Until then, tourists aren’t sure who is the official vendor to buy tickets from.

Opera Laboratori told The Art Newspaper that it will not comment until the court has ruled on Vivaticket’s appeal. At the time of writing The Art Newspaper’s article, CoopCulture had not responded to a request for comment.

