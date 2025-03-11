There’s a new trend emerging among travelers in Italy. More and more of them are leveraging ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence platforms as tour guides at popular sites.

“I’ve tried out ChatGPT a lot since adding it to my repertoire, but my favorite use case so far has been as a tour guide in Italy,” a recent visitor to Italy told CNBC. “ChatGPT’s 400-word write up of the Pantheon was on par with an audio tour we purchased. We had plenty of human tour guides on our trip, but ChatGPT filled in admirably when we opted to use technology.”

“If you’re worried about the future of the human tour guide industry, rest assured that we used plenty of them across Italy,” added the article.

For now, ChatGPT can be used to uncover more information about items uncovered when walking around town, for an example.

However, travelers are warned that the information at times can be inaccurate with artificial intelligence and the in-person experts should be used for major tourist destinations in Italy.

