Italy Travel: Amendment to List D means changes for US & UK Travelers

In brief:

5 day fiduciary quarantine for UK travelers to Italy has been lifted

Travelers from UK, US, Canada and Japan (and all List D countries) require Green Pass and a negative molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test taken in the 72 hours before arrival

Latest update Sept. 1, 2021:

Amendment to yesterday’s post (which has also been updated): Covid-19 updates September 2021: information for tourists to Italy

The Ministry of Health has issued an amendment to travel regulations for travelers from countries on List D (see below) which includes United kingdom, Canada, Japan and the United States.

From 31 August, travelers from the UK can enter Italy without being required to quarantine if they have proof of vaccination and a negative test taken within 48 hours before entering Italy.

In addition to the Green Pass equivalent from their country, travelers from List D which includes United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, UAE and the United States must also have a negative result for a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test taken in the 72 hours before their arrival in Italy.



Travelers from United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the United States (List D) can enter Italy without quarantine obligation, provided that:

1. They fill in the Passenger Locator Form before entering Italy

2. They present on arrival a COVID-19 Green Pass issued by the Health Authorities their home country, certifying:

complete vaccination against COVID-19, taken at least 14 days beforehand, using a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

recovery from COVID-19 and the termination of medical isolation

negative result for a rapid molecular or antigenic test performed in the 48 hours prior to entry into Italy

3. In addition to the Green pass equivalent from their country, travelers from List D including United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the United States must also have a negative results for a molecular (PCR) or rapid antigen test taken in the 72 hours before their arrival in Italy.

Green Passes must be in Italian, English, French or Spanish and can be presented in digital or printed formats.

List D - Albania, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, Qatar, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland North (including Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus and excluding territories not belonging to the European continent), Republic of Korea, Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia, Singapore, United States of America, Ukraine, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions.

