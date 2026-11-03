The United States Consulate General in Naples sent an alert via STEP today alerting Italy travelers that the Naples-Capodichino Airport (NAP) has closed for the month of November to “execute major runway and taxiway rehabilitation works.”

During the entire month of November “no commercial flights will depart from or arrive at Naples during this window,” said the official message.

Flights have shifted many of their flights to Rome-Fiumicino Airport (FCO) and Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport (QSR) during the emergency constructions. Others have been cancelled all together.

Travelers expecting to use Naples airport will now have to plan alternative transportation to get to nearby airports in Rome and Salerno. Additional time will be needed as those airports are not really that close to Naples.

It will also have a domino effect for travelers using the airports in Rome and Salerno as flight delays are now also entirely possible at those airports as well.

The repairs come during a slower shoulder season in Italy. However the passenger traffic at the Rome and Naples airport is still significant during the month of November.

Naples is the fourth busiest airport in Italy with seasonal nonstop air service by Delta, American and United. More than 13 million passengers used the airport last year.