Masks remain mandatory on Ryanair and easyJet flights

UK based airlines Ryanair and easyJet are the first airlines to announce that they will still require passengers to use masks/face coverings even after mandatory regulations are lifted in the UK.

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans to end most Covid restrictions, including the requirement to wear face masks in shops and on public transport.

Despite the announcement that Covid-19 regulations in the UK will be discontinued, the UK based airlines will continue with the precautionary procedures.

“Face masks must be worn at the airport, at the gate when boarding the aircraft and throughout the flight.” reads the easyJet website. A statement by easyJet announced, "At the moment there are no changes to the policy of the mask on board easyJet flights. We continue to follow the directives of our internal medical consultant and a number of important government bodies in the sector".

The Ryanair website states, “Travel restrictions apply and it is the responsibility of each passenger to check local requirements here before travelling. You MUST also complete the necessary forms here or you may be denied boarding. You must wear a face mask / covering in the airport and on board your flight. Some countries such as Italy, require this to be a surgical face mask.”

In a message from Jill Morris Her Majesty’s Ambassador British Embassy Rome , Covid–19 and travel between the UK and Italy were outlined as such:

“I wanted to also provide details for those of you intending to visit the UK this summer. Rules can change at short notice so my advice is to always check our Travel Advice page on gov.uk for the very latest information.

Currently in order to travel to the UK you must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to 3 days before departure. If you do not comply (and you do not have a valid exemption), your airline or carrier may refuse you boarding and/or you may be fined on arrival. The test results must be in English, French or Spanish.

Before travelling to the UK you must provide your journey and contact details by completing a passenger locator form. You must self-isolate when you enter the UK unless you have a valid exemption.

When you enter the UK from abroad (except from Ireland), you must follow the requirements for quarantining and taking additional COVID-19 tests. You can find more information here:

· https://www.gov.uk/uk-border-control

· https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-testing-for-people-travelling-to-england

When returning to Italy from 21 June to 30 July, on arrival in Italy if you have been in the UK in the previous 14 days you must self-isolate for 5 days, at the end of which you must take a rapid antigenic or molecular swab test for COVID-19 and test negative for release. Children under the age of 6 do not need to test but must still self-isolate. If you wish to fly, you must present the airline with a negative COVID-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test taken no more than 48 hours before travel.

Before travel, you must complete an online digital form. This will generate a QR code, which should be presented to your travel provider and Border Police if requested. A paper form can be completed if you do not have an electronic device. Everyone arriving in Italy must also call the COVID-19 helpline for the relevant region within 48 hours, to inform them of your arrival.”

In Italy, all regions have been declared “white zones” (low risk areas) and wearing a mask or face covering is required indoors and in public places. A digital “Green pass” issued by the Ministry of Health is required to attend large events, trade fairs and even ceremonies such as weddings. Click here to read more about how to get a “Green Pass” or equivalent.

