New ordinance against loitering, eating and drinking in Florence streets
Six main neighborhoods and the area around the Basilica of Santo Spirito will be monitored.
Travelers to Florence should be aware of the new city-wide regulations in Florence. In an effort to discourage gatherings for both Covid prevention and to curb assembly in popular tourist and nightlife areas of the city, Florence authorities have instated bans on loitering and citywide policies of decorum prohibiting eating and drinking in some public …