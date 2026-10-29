Tourists to Rome, also known as the Eternal City, in Italy can expect to pay tourist taxes to visit next year as the comune mayor announced his decision last week on day trip entry and vacation rental taxes.

Cities across Italy have been coping with overtourism by increasing tourist taxes over the past few years. There’s the infamous summer entry fee for Venice day trippers and even popular tourist destinations like Florence announced additional fees and limitions on short term vacation rental properties.

Unlike Venice Mayor Simone Venturini, Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri has completely ruled out a day trip entry fee for his city.

“It would make so sense to introduce here an entry ticket to the city, like they did in Venice,” Gualtieri told an Italian news outlet.

However, he did not rule out actions being taken currently to limit the amount of short term vacation rentals available in the city such as what has been done in Florence and Bologna.

According to a recent survey by the real estate firm Brixa, Rome’s city center had 122,000 beds available for overnight stays compared with a resident population of only 116,000.

Rome recorded a record 22.9 million tourists visiting the city in 2025. More than half of that total were international visitors. Overnight stays also hit a record topping out at 52.92 million.