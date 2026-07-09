For most tourists to Italy, mentioning the island of Sicily brings to mind the amazing towns of Taormina, Catania and Palermo. Even less, the amazing Greek temples in Agrigento. However, Sicily has much more to offer travelers than just these main tourist attractions.

The United States Ambassador to Italy Tilman J. Fertitta recently was in the amazing town of Cefalù finding out more about the roots of his great great grandfather. The small town east of Palermo is already on the tourist map, popular with Canadians looking for some sand and beach fun.

Ustica, pictured above, is another amazing option for travelers. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, “Ustica, Italy’s first marine protected area, is one of the most popular destinations for diving, snorkeling, and underwater archaeology enthusiasts. While its seabed is a living museum, above water, the scenic trails and sunsets over the islet of Colombara complete an experience steeped in stone and exploration.”

Visitors to Sicily looking for some excitement explore the area around the islands Stromboli and Volcano where the power nature is on full-force display. These islands are volcanic, with spouts of lava and fire a common occurance.

According to ANSA, “‘Iddu,’ which has erupted regularly for centuries and offers spectacular sunset and nighttime excursions along the ‘Sciara del Fuoco.’” Meanwhile Volcano features several thermal pools and sulferous mud that is considered good for the skin and complexion.

These are just a couple of the many options for Sicily travelers to reurn to the island to explore new adventures.