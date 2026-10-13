I know I am going to create some controversy and surely get some comments from Venice travelers about this post. But, I am going to throw it out there anyway. Skip the advanced reservations and hoardes of tourists at St. Mark’s Basilica and visit this lesser known basilica in Venice instead.

First off, I am not a big fan of advanced booking and hoardes of tourists. Don’t get me wrong, St. Mark’s Basilica is an amazing place to visit. However, it is impacted by overtourism. Instead, visit the Basilica of Santa Maria Gloriosa dei Frari in the San Polo sestiere of Venice, known locally simply as Frari, and have an amazing experience seeing incredible local art history without all of the crowds and hassles.

Bob Litchfield, my humanities teacher in junior high, who made the class carry the Gardner’s Art Through the Ages ten pound textbook to class, would be proud at my next statement. I really enjoy visiting the churches in Italy to see all of the art history that I learned about back in junior high. Trust me, Frari is a feast for the eyes.

First off, we must discuss Venice’s native son, the Renaissance painter Tiziano Vecellio, better known at Titian. The lover of the color red is proudly showcased at Frari, with the altar piece pictured at the start of this story. Titled The Assumption, it takes the center position at Frari and is dated 1516-1518. His painting Madonna Ca’ Pesaro (1519-1526) is also proudly on display at the basilica.

Known for his amazing sculptures, in addition to being one of the Ninja Turtles, Venice’s native son Donatello is also on display at Frari. His very famous sculpture of St. John the Baptist, completed in 1438 and pictured above, is right next to Titian’s masterpiece.

Two very famous Renaissance artists in one amazing location in the popular tourist destination of Venice with no lines, no reservations and a low entrance fee (full disclosure, I get in for free as an Italian citizen with my Carta d'identità elettronica) makes the Basilica of Santa Maria Gloriosa dei Frari the basilica to visit in Venice.