Sunday July 11, 2021 Trenord Railway Strike in Lombardy

Do not make plans to travel by train on Sunday July 11, 2021.

Trenord, the railway management company of trains and transportation in Lombardy will be on strike. Although Trenord principally manages the system in Lombardy, trains of other railway companies circulate on the railway network of our territory for services commissioned by other Regions to Trenitalia and medium-long distance railway services (FrecciaRossa, FrecciaBianca, Intercity, Italo).

The Malpensa Express trains will also be on hold, replaced by a shuttle bus service.

Official Message from Trenord:

SUNDAY, 11 JULY: STRIKE OF RAILWAY TRANSPORT

From 03:00 am on Sunday July, 11 to 02:00 am on Monday July, 12.

A strike called by the Trenord unitary trade union representatives, for the whole day of Sunday July, 11, could cause the cancellation of a large number of regional and suburban trains and the Malpensa Express connection.

