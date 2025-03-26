With one of the most beloved cuisines around the world, Italy is definitely a true foodie travel bucket list trip. But which cities should top the intinerary list?

The editors at Travel + Leisure Magazine compiled their list of the top 10 foodie cities to visit in Italy. Here’s the rankings, and there are some surprises!

10. Lecce

9. Venice

8. Naples

7. Palermo

6. Turin

5. Modena

4. Milan

3. Bologna

2. Florence

1. Rome

“The Eternal City’s restaurant scene is diversifying lately, with everything from excellent sushi to innovative fine dining, but when in Rome, you really should start with the classics,” write the editors. “At most old-school Roman trattorias and restaurants, you can find the quartet of Roman pastas—cacio e pepe, carbonara, amatriciana, and gricia—and you really should try them all.”

Mangia!

