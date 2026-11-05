With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you might be thinking of your family guest list for the big meal. That always leads to the debate whether or not to invite the “black sheep” of the family.

Every family has a “black sheep” - even the historical leaders of Venice. You may have someone else in mind if I mention the Doge black sheep today (I know, cheap US politics jab), but in Venice it refers to Doge Marino Faliero.

Back in 1355, Doge Marino Faliero attempted to launch a bloody coup d’état to overthrow the aristocratic ruling council and establish himself as an absolute dictator. The plot was quickly exposed, Faliero was arrested and convicted of treason, and justice was dispensed as he was beheaded on the steps of the famous Doge’s Palace in Palazzo San Marco in Venice.

Today, travelers aware of the story can find that history of it still exists today. Along the ceiling line of The Great Council Chamber in the Doge’s Palace, tourists can find painted images of all of the doges of the Venetian Republic, along with one black shroud where a painting should be (see above). You guessed it, it was the painted over the disgraced image of Doge Faliero.

To completely erase his memory—a practice known as damnatio memoriae—the Venetian Republic blocked out his official portrait. Instead, a black shroud bears a Latin inscription: “Hic fuit locus ser Marini Faletri, decapitati pro crimine proditionis” (”This was the place of Marino Faliero, beheaded for the crime of treason”). That’s why his “head” doesn’t appear on the wall.

Next time visiting Venice, be sure to look for the image in one of the four corners of The Great Council Chamber in the Doge’s Palace. Now you know the story behind the black shroud.