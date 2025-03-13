These 6 Italy Cities Made Euromonitor's Best 100 Cities To Visit In 2025 Rankings
There are some less visited cities in Italy that made the list
Euromonitor is out with its Best 100 Cities to Visit in 2025 rankings and six different cities in Italy made the honor roll of travel destinations.
Here’s the list of the best cities to visit in Italy with their worldwide rankings:
Thanks for reading Italy Travel News! Subscribe for FREE to receive new posts via email and support my work. Grazie!
Rome, Italy (No. 4)
Milan, Italy (No. 5)
Florence, Italy (No. 24)
Venice, Italy (No. 30)
Bologna, Italy (No. 71)
Verona, Italy (No. 73)
I was surprised to see Bologna and Verona make the list!
“Less-travelled destinations and third-tier cities are expected to rise in popularity as travelers seek hidden gems, off-season experiences and responsible tourism,” said a representative with Euromonitor in the Forbes article.