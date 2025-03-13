Euromonitor is out with its Best 100 Cities to Visit in 2025 rankings and six different cities in Italy made the honor roll of travel destinations.

Here’s the list of the best cities to visit in Italy with their worldwide rankings:

Rome, Italy (No. 4) Milan, Italy (No. 5) Florence, Italy (No. 24) Venice, Italy (No. 30) Bologna, Italy (No. 71) Verona, Italy (No. 73)

I was surprised to see Bologna and Verona make the list!

“Less-travelled destinations and third-tier cities are expected to rise in popularity as travelers seek hidden gems, off-season experiences and responsible tourism,” said a representative with Euromonitor in the Forbes article.

Share