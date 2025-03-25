The city of Agrigento is unveiling a new culture pass designed to give tourists to the southern Sicilian city an opportunity to explore all that the 2025 Italy Capital of Culture had to offer for one single price.

The places that can be visited with the new €28 “Agrigento Culture Pass” are the Valley of the Temples, the Griffo archaeological museum, the cathedral of San Gerlando, the diocesan museum and the church of Santa Maria dei Greci. It is valid for 72 hours.

Best of all, travel from the Valley to the hill of San Gerlando, which is quite a hike, will be guaranteed by electric mini buses that have already been in service for a few years.

"We are convinced that with this operation we can increase the number of visitors to the sites that can be enjoyed with a single ticket and perhaps also increase the average stay in the city of tourists, which is still too low because we are around a day and a half of stay and this type of activity, in general, increases by about twenty percent the presence of tourists in sites considered minor,” the CoopCulture General Director Letizia Casuccio told a local newspaper.

