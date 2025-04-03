Tourism is booming at the largest city in Southern Italy, when measured by the number of passengers arriving at Punta Raisi.

The passenger count at the Palermo airport topped 601,000 in March, an increase of more than seven percent. More than 800,000 passengers are expected in April, including a 15 percent increase over Easter to 137,000 travelers.

Many of the travelers are actually flying from international destinations, more than 23 percent of the total passenger count at the airport.

In the first quarter alone, more than 1.56 million travelers used the Palermo airport, an 8 percent increase over the 1.44 million in the same period last year.

