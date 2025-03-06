The world’s largest museum collection of Michelangelo art and artifacts is coming together this autumn and will be hosted in the amazing Italian city of Florence.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, “the entity that is being born from the union between the Galleria dell'Accademia - which houses the David - and the network of Bargello Museums will enhance visitors' knowledge of Buonarroti through his works and also his places.”

“All this was announced by Massimo Osanna, Director General of Museums of the Ministry of Culture and acting director of the Gallery, who today presented the project 'The Eternal Contemporary’,” they added.

The project honors the 550th anniversary of the birth of the great Renaissance artist.

