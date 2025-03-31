Milan’s newest art museum is so amazing that it is turning heads around the globe. In fact, it recently was named one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2025 by Time Magazine.

According to the editors, “it’s been half a century in the making, but Milan’s newest art space was worth the wait. Conceived in 1972 as the younger sibling to the Pinacoteca di Brera, the neighboring gallery filled with masterpieces from the Renaissance to the industrial era, the swaggering Palazzo Citterio is the offshoot for 19th- and 20th-century art.”

“On the walls, Italian greats like Morandi, Modigliani, and De Chirico are joined by Picasso, Braque, and Bonnard; and the imposing central room is dominated by Giuseppe Pellizza da Volpedo’s iconic Fiumana, a depiction of striking workers so powerful that it looks as if it blasted a hole in the concrete ceiling above it. The museum also features two private collections, including that of Emilio and Maria Jesi, who lived in the palazzo,” added the editors.

Be sure to spend their time walking the gallery and taking in the exhibition on your next vacation in Milan.

