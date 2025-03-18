A South American tourist visiting Rome was pickpocketed by a group of three individuals who then attempted to walk to a nearby ATM machine and withdraw cash from the victim’s account.

Fast action by Carabinieri federal police in civilian clothes were able to catch the theives and recover the 750 Euros withdrawn from the account.

The three, two men and one woman homeless Romainians, encircled the unsuspecting victim, a 60-year-old woman, before pickpocketing her.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, “ The Carabinieri of the Rome Piazza Venezia Command then tracked down the victim of the theft and returned the stolen goods to her.”

Tourists are urged to watch out for homeless Romainian individuals in public areas of Rome and to keep purses and wallets on the front part of their bodies.

Share