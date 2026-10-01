I headed recently to explore the ideallic Italian town of Bassano del Grappa in Northeast Italy in search of the scenic wooden bridge crossing the river. But, what I actually came across near the edge of the bridge (the yellow building on the shore in the picture above) was a step back in time.

Back in World War II, this region was a front of the war between the German Nazi troops and the Italian resistance forces. I had heard about the war in this area, but never came across any physical evidence of the battle aside of war memorial plaques and statues.

Most cities have memorials to honor those that sacrificed to defend Italian freedom. However, Bassano del Grappa, maybe inadvertently, still displays its scars for inquisitive travelers to uncover.

Looking out from the bridge in the very quaint and scenic town I noticed some odd “pock marks” on the buildings on the shores. I was not to sure if originally it was some decay from old stucco work, but quickly noticed they were bullet holes and I had to find out more.

While some believe the bullet holes date back to the Risorgimento battles for the unification of the Italian state between 1848 and 1871, most believe they are a more recent event. The common idea is that German Nazi forces left their marks shooting from the river at Italian resistance snipers in the buildings during World War II.

It’s a graphic way that Bassano del Grappa, a scenic town at the foot of the Dolomites in the Veneto Region of Northeast Italy, preserves its history for the inquisitive traveler to find. Next time you visit the city, a short regionale train day-trip from both Venice and Verona, be sure to not just walk across the bridge like everyone else. But, instead explore a bit more and talk a walk into history.