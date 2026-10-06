Italy Travel News

Italy Travel News

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Dimore d'Epoca's avatar
Dimore d'Epoca
Oct 10

Next time, stop at Nardini at the head of the bridge, they have been pouring there since 1779. Locals order a mezzo e mezzo, rhubarb liqueur and cedrata with a twist of lemon, and drink it standing. The bridge is Palladio's design, rebuilt by the Alpini after the war, which is why it carries their name.

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