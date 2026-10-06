A short day train trip from the crowds of the Venetian coast will get you to the mountains and an adventure to the foothills of the Dolomites.

Welcome to Bassano del Grappa, a picturesque town in the Veneto region of northeastern Italy named after grappa, a fragrant, grape-based pomace brandy that contains 35 to 60 percent alcohol by volume (70 to 120 US proof).

I regrettably did not try the grappa in Bassano del Grappa, but I did see an actual factory and still that functions as a history museum of the alcohol’s production in the city. You can find it near the Ponte Vecchio, also known as Ponte degli Alpini, which crosses the Brenta River in the town.

Venturing on to the centro storico, or the old town, I found a small line of shops and restaurants near a traditional Venetian style clock tower and decided to spend a bit of time for a panini. The panini was simple, the Coke Zero cold and there was plenty of people watching as they strolled down the main street. Crowds were smaller than the hoards of Venice and there were actually a lot of bicycle riders in the town.

I continued my exploration of the town and ended up at the Castello degli Ezzelini, a castle complex from the 12th century which appeared to now function as many of the offices for the comune. There was not much to explore at the castle and I headed back to the main city center.

On my way back to the train station I saw a large line of people in front of a gelato shop and instantly wanted to find out more. I ventured in to Gelateria Terraglio and found some of the best gelato in the town, if not the region. They had a wonderful variety of flavors and the owner was willing to share her story. If in Bassano del Grappa, you must find this place near the castle for a tasty sweet treat.

Bassano del Grappa makes for an affordable day trip get away from Venice or Verona with less crowds and some interesting history spots (see the other story about the World War II bullet holes near the bridge). It pairs well with a train stop in Castelfranco Veneto (see the other story on my site). Well worth the visit, especially for the gelato! Ciao!