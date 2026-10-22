It’s Venice’s version of Alcatraz. However the island this notorious prison was on was connected to the popular tourist attraction Piazza San Marco and linked by the Bridge of Sighs to Palazzo Ducale.

You start the tour by walking through all of the rooms of the Palazzo Ducale, or the Doge’s Palace, which will be a story onto themselves later. You then make your way through the armory, which was not too interesting to me, to finally where you cross the famous Bridge of Sighs. From there, it’s all behind bars.

Be careful walking through the prison connected to Palazzo Ducale as I felt really tall at five foot ten and had to duck below the low hanging stone walls many times.

You then progress from cell to cell as you wander through the labrynth feeling like one of the condemed yourself. You see where they were attached to the walls to shower, fed through holes in the wall and if they were fortunate enough, given a hard wooden bed frame to sleep on.

There is even one cell with an easel with Latin writing on it where it looks like there were attempts to “educate” the inhabitants during their rehabilitation.

There have been many famous residents that did their time in the Palazzo Ducale prison in Venice. But, according to tour guides, only one of those was actually able to escape from the prison and even write a book about it. Any guesses? Yes, it was Giacomo Casanova. His book, Story of My Flight, was written thirty years after the big escape in 1787 and published in multiple languages.

The Palazzo Ducale prison was an interesting side trip when visiting La Serenissima. It is important to book in advance as it is a popular tourist attraction in Venice. I found it well worth the time and cost of the visit. Disclosure, I actually got in for free by showing my proof of Venezian residency.