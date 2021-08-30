Venice Regatta Sunday Sept 5, 2021

Fascinating and exhilarating are words that come to mind when trying to describe the Venezia Regata, but words cannot come close to describing the energy in the air on race day.

Traditional boats such as Pupparin, Mascareta and the Caorlina participate in the events, but the most popular race is the Gondola race.

The first historical record of the event dates back to the mid 13th century, when it was part of the “Festa delle Marie” celebrations. However, it is likely that regattas existed long before this.

Note that public transportation in Venice is by boat and ferry on the canals. Much like during a marathon or city race, roads close and public transportation is rerouted, the same for Venice on race day; public transportation and use of the canals is limited. It is recommended to get there the day before and plan out a walkable route to view the day’s event.

Where to stay in Venice: Foresteria Levi – a comfortable and quiet accommodation near Palazzo Grassi, a 10-minute walk from Saint Mark's Square and Rialto Bridge. From 125 euro.

PROGRAM

THURSDAY 2 SEPTEMBER

18.00 Campo della Salute

Blessing of the gondolini

Presentation of the crews, blessing of the rowers and boats. The ceremony is preceded by a water procession in the Grand Canal: 5.00 pm

Meeting in Erbaria in Rialto, 5.30 pm departure of the procession from Rialto to the Salute church

SUNDAY 5 SEPTEMBER

From 16.00

HISTORICAL - SPORTS COURT: parade along the Grand Canal of historic boats with costumed figures, gondolas and boats belonging to the Venetian rowing associations.

Route: San Marco Basin, Grand Canal, Rialto, Railway and back along the Grand Canal to Ca 'Foscari

16.30

Regatta de le Maciarele and de le Schie : regatta on mascarete with two oars reserved for boys.

Categories:

- Maciarele Senior (up to 14 years). Route: from Punta della Dogana to Ca 'Foscari

- Schie (up to 10 years). Route: from Rialto to Ca 'Foscari

- Maciarele Junior (up to 12 years). Route: from San Stae to Ca 'Foscari

16.50

YOUTH REGATTA ON TWO-OARED PUPPARIN

Route: San Marco Basin, Grand Canal, around the paleto at Ca 'Farsetti and arrival at Ca' Foscari

17.10

SIX-OARED CAORLINE REGATTA

Route: San Marco Basin, Grand Canal, Rialto (around the paleto at San Marcuola), return along the Grand Canal and arrival at Ca 'Foscari

After the passage of the Caorline (3rd / 4th place) and after the passage of the Gondolini (final)

International Rowing Challenge of Universities

Challenge on 8-oared galleons between the crew of the Ca 'Foscari and Iuav Universities of Venice and the teams of other Universities.

Route: from Rialto to Ca 'Foscari

5.40 pm

WOMEN'S REGATTA ON TWO-OAR MASCARETE

Route: San Marco Basin, Grand Canal, Rialto (around the paleto at San Marcuola), return along the Grand Canal and arrival at Ca 'Foscari

18.10

TWO-OARED GONDOLINI REGATTA

Route: San Marco Basin, Grand Canal, Rialto (around the paleto at San Marcuola), return along the Grand Canal and arrival at Ca 'Foscari



