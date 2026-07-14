Running the gauntlet to enter to enter the historic city center of Venice is about to come to the end for 2026 with the final day of the tourist access fee being on Sunday, July 26.

Even with the tourist access fee program ending, the Comune di Venezia has already collected €4.5 million in just the first three months alone.

According to an article in la Nuova newspaper, the results nearly match last year’s collection amount. This despite an increase in steward visibility and stanchions stationed in front of the train station and added stewards at vaporetto stations, including those for arriving passengers from Murano and Burano.

Jusr beyond the train station entrance to the historical center, the comune has stationed another series of blue uniformed stewards along with local police officers for enforcement.

Predictions are that the 2026 collection amount will ultimately out pace the 2025 numbers. Venice Mayor Simone Venturini has floated an idea to raise the tourist entry fee from €5 to €10 daily to €50.