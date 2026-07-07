For many years, the nearby Venice island of Burano has been known for its main trade of lace making. Today, as many of the island residents are getting older, the real estate trade is growing on the island and many generational homes are up for sale after years of neglect.

Just taking a casual stroll around the island one morning showed a number of “vendesi” signs on properties. Several have been renovated, but other generational homes are showing years of neglect as property owners and their extended families have put them up for sale.

The changing over of homes on Burano has attracted a number of local tourists wanting to have a piece of the traditional Venice experience without having to deal with the tourists in the city. Burano is only about 45 minutes away from Venice by vaporetto, but at times can feel a million miles away.

The lower prices on the more remote island also have tourist buyers attracted to the Burano real estate market. A recent search showed an attached home in need for total renovation for €15,000 (about $17,155) on up. Typical prices were in the €125,000 to €285,000 range (about $142,956 to $325,940) based on condition. Those prices were substantially lower than could be found in Venice proper.